It's Mud-ish Season Out There

A wetter than average April, combined with a snowier than average winter, has produced no shortage of New England's least marketable terrain - mud. We at NHPR were curious if well-learned meteorologists, the men and women who watch the weather more closely than any of us, would still technically consider this Mud Season, even though we are already firmly into May. "I believe it is the melting snow and the frost coming out of the ground that causes mud season," explains Tom Hawley with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

