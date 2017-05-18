It's Mud-ish Season Out There
A wetter than average April, combined with a snowier than average winter, has produced no shortage of New England's least marketable terrain - mud. We at NHPR were curious if well-learned meteorologists, the men and women who watch the weather more closely than any of us, would still technically consider this Mud Season, even though we are already firmly into May. "I believe it is the melting snow and the frost coming out of the ground that causes mud season," explains Tom Hawley with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Gray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|Rapping firefighters go viral with ode to hose ...
|Apr '17
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Maine's Black Point Inn and Migis Lodge Named t... (Apr '08)
|Aug '16
|migis lodge sewage
|2
|Video Shows Officer Trying to Pull Over 2 Cows (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|beatlesinthebog
|6
|Need info- Caster (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|z
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Gray, ME (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Jennifer Rubinstein
|2
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Gray, ME (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|tyler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC