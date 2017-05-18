How Maine keeps its cool on a 90+ deg...

How Maine keeps its cool on a 90+ degree day in May

Thursday May 18 Read more: Sun Journal

The National Weather Service in Gray records at all four of its climate sites in Maine and New Hampshire were tied or broken as early as noon Thursday. In Concord, New Hampshire, it hit 95 degrees by 4:30 p.m., breaking the previous record of 90 in 1906 and 1889 for May 18. It was 94 in Manchester, breaking the record of 93 in 1889.

