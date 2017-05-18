Here comes the sun, in northern New E...

Here comes the sun, in northern New England

Monday May 15

The National Weather Service says it's going to be sunny Tuesday with temperatures approaching 70 across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. By Thursday, it'll approach 90 in parts of the region.

