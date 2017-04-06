Rain, snowmelt could cause flooding i...

Rain, snowmelt could cause flooding in Maine

Apr 6, 2017 Read more: Sun Journal

The latest storm to hit New England brought the threat of flooding, instead of snow, as heavy rain swept across the region on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued flood advisories and watches for portions of the region as the rain began falling across the six states.

