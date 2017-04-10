No joke: Snows hit Northern New England on April Fools' Day
It's April Fools' Day but it's no joke: People across northern New England woke up to a foot of heavy wet snow on parts of the region Saturday and expected more throughout the day. The storm caused power outages and numerous highway accidents.
