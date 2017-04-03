Heavy wet snow storm hits Northern Ne...

Heavy wet snow storm hits Northern New England

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

It's April Fools' Day but it's no joke: People across northern New England woke up to a foot of heavy wet snow on parts of the region and expected more throughout the day Saturday. Meteorologist Eric Schwibs of the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, said Portland got about 8 inches of snow in the storm that began Friday.

