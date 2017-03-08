We don t have snow days ...for elections

A NorA easter threatening to dump a foot or more over much of New Hampshire on Tuesday wonA t stop the polls from opening for town elections and ballot questions. "We donA t have snow days in the law for elections," Secretary of State William Gardner said Sunday.

