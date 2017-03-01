The University of Maine Singers embark on annual spring tour
Saturday, March 25, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. During spring break, the University of Maine Singers will embark on a four-stop tour, from March 13 through March 17, before returning to Orono for two concerts at Minsky Recital Hall, on March 25 and 26. The annual spring tour will include stops in Bar Harbor on Monday, March 13, 7:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Bar Harbor; Gray, ME, on Tuesday, March 14, 7:00 p.m., at Gray-New Gloucester High School; Alton, NH, on Thursday, March 16, 7:00 p.m., at Prospect Mountain Regional High School; and Oakland, ME, on Friday, March 17, 7:30 p.m., at Messalonskee High School. These concerts are free and open to the public.
