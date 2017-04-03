The Celts in Castine

The Celts in Castine

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Bangor Daily News

On Sunday, April 16th at 2PM, come to the Unitarian Universalist Parish House and enjoy Celtic music and song from Ireland and Scotland, featuring Chris Gray on Uilleann Pipes and Irish Whistles, Chris Brinn on Accordion, and Nikos Appolonio on Softanger Fiddle, Guitar, and Cittern. For more information, contact the Witherle Memorial Library at 326-4375 or [email protected]

