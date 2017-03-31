Rain, heavy snow expected in New England
Accumulating snow and heavy rain are in the weekend forecast for eastern New York State and portions of New England, the National Weather Service reported Friday. It added that rain is expected along New England's southern coast and through the mid-Atlantic states, but New Hampshire will see more than eight inches of snow before the storm ends Saturday.
