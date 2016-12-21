Snow expected to hit Seacoast Thursday

The Seacoast and southern York County is expected to see a snowstorm Thursday that could dump more than six inches of snow in the area. Eric Sinsaeauth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, said the bulk of the snow is forecast to fall in the early afternoon.

