Snow expected to hit Seacoast Thursday
The Seacoast and southern York County is expected to see a snowstorm Thursday that could dump more than six inches of snow in the area. Eric Sinsaeauth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, said the bulk of the snow is forecast to fall in the early afternoon.
Gray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine's Black Point Inn and Migis Lodge Named t... (Apr '08)
|Aug '16
|migis lodge sewage
|2
|Video Shows Officer Trying to Pull Over 2 Cows
|Jul '16
|beatlesinthebog
|6
|Need info- Caster (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|z
|1
|Gay Marriage vs. Obama in Maine, and why Cutler... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|spectrumuser
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Gray, ME (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Jennifer Rubinstein
|2
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Gray, ME (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|tyler
|1
|Methadone bill, others await signature (Jul '11)
|Jul '11
|MR MUSIC
|2
