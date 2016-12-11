Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on Maine

Some parts of Maine could see as much as a foot of snow as the latest storm marches through the state late Sunday night into Monday night, according to forecasters from the National Weather Service's offices in Gray and Caribou. As much as 8 to 12 inches of snow is forecast for northeastern Aroostook County, including Van Buren and Caribou, most of Penobscot County, the southern half of Piscatquis County, northern Hancock County and part of Washington County, including Calais, forecasters said in a total snowfall projection map issued late Sunday afternoon.

