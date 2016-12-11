Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on Maine
Some parts of Maine could see as much as a foot of snow as the latest storm marches through the state late Sunday night into Monday night, according to forecasters from the National Weather Service's offices in Gray and Caribou. As much as 8 to 12 inches of snow is forecast for northeastern Aroostook County, including Van Buren and Caribou, most of Penobscot County, the southern half of Piscatquis County, northern Hancock County and part of Washington County, including Calais, forecasters said in a total snowfall projection map issued late Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Gray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine's Black Point Inn and Migis Lodge Named t... (Apr '08)
|Aug '16
|migis lodge sewage
|2
|Video Shows Officer Trying to Pull Over 2 Cows
|Jul '16
|beatlesinthebog
|6
|Need info- Caster (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|z
|1
|Gay Marriage vs. Obama in Maine, and why Cutler... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|spectrumuser
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Gray, ME (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Jennifer Rubinstein
|2
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Gray, ME (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|tyler
|1
|Methadone bill, others await signature (Jul '11)
|Jul '11
|MR MUSIC
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gray Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC