Monday storm could drop up to a foot ...

Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on Maine

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Some parts of Maine could see as much as a foot of snow as the latest storm marches through the state late Sunday night into Monday night, according to forecasters from the National Weather Service's offices in Gray and Caribou. As much as 8 to 12 inches of snow is forecast for northeastern Aroostook County, including Van Buren and Caribou, most of Penobscot County, the southern half of Piscatquis County, northern Hancock County and part of Washington County, including Calais, forecasters said in a total snowfall projection map issued late Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maine's Black Point Inn and Migis Lodge Named t... (Apr '08) Aug '16 migis lodge sewage 2
News Video Shows Officer Trying to Pull Over 2 Cows Jul '16 beatlesinthebog 6
Need info- Caster (Mar '16) Mar '16 z 1
News Gay Marriage vs. Obama in Maine, and why Cutler... (Oct '14) Oct '14 spectrumuser 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Gray, ME (Jan '12) Jan '12 Jennifer Rubinstein 2
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Gray, ME (Aug '11) Aug '11 tyler 1
News Methadone bill, others await signature (Jul '11) Jul '11 MR MUSIC 2
See all Gray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gray Forum Now

Gray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Gray, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,652

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC