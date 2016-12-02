Liberty-linked contributions to Gov. ...

Liberty-linked contributions to Gov. LePage raise questions

Friday Dec 2 Read more: Bangor Daily News

On Monday the Maine U.S. Attorney's Office announced that Michael Liberty, a real estate and finance magnate who was until recently based in Gray, had pleaded guilty to making illegal federal campaign contributions. According to the release , Liberty made contributions totaling $22,250 in the names of nine "employees, associates and family members" to a primary presidential campaign in 2011.

