Freezing rain, icy roads expected in Seacoast
Drivers are being advised to use caution Monday evening and Tuesday morning as freezing rain is expected to make for icy roads in the Seacoast. The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued a freezing rain advisory from 6 p.m. Monday through early Tuesday.
