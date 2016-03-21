General Assembly week in review
As expected, though, the real focus of the 11th week of the General Assembly session was the biennial budget as the House passed its version with a 53-0 vote on Wednesday. The measure, which passed the Senate on a 25-11 vote on Thursday, now awaits consideration in the House, Sexual assault kits. Senate Bill 63, a measure aimed at eliminating a backlog of more than 3,000 sexual assault examination kits - some as much as 40 years old. The legislative pace is sure to increase as the 60-day General Assembly heads into its 12th week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Gravel Switch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime 18 mins ago 6:05 p.m.Author on Cornbread ...
|3 hr
|Papa Joe
|3
|brittany carter (Dec '14)
|5 hr
|worth what
|10
|Jessie lewis
|9 hr
|Katy duty
|2
|Childish adults
|15 hr
|Kathy Coyle
|2
|Johnny Boone has been sighted
|15 hr
|catherine duty
|3
|Trailer 2
|15 hr
|catherine duty
|14
|Places to rent
|17 hr
|Kathy Coyle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gravel Switch Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC