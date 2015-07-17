Missing Woman's Family Asks For Answers
Friday marks five years since a Marion County mother of two went missing, and Kara Tingle's family is still begging for answers. On Saturday, Crystal Rogers' family will search the Bluegrass Parkway where Rogers' car and belongings were found. Five years later, and her family is still in the dark. "Come home and we miss you," said Austin. On Saturday there will be another search to find Crystal Rogers, who went missing on July 3rd. Friends and businesses have collected a reward of 71-thousand dollars, for information that leads to finding her.
