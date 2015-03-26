Sources say Matthew Dale Grider has died from a gunshot wound
A manhunt for a suspect that police say shot at an officer ended Thursday afternoon with the death of the suspect. The search ended on Indian Springs Drive in Gravel Switch. Wednesday, an officer with the state police drug enforcement unit attempted to execute a warrant on Matthew Dale Grider at a home on Sand Knob Road. Shots were exchanged and Grider fled the scene. The officer was not injured. Boyle County schools were placed on a soft lockdown due to reports that Grider was in the area, sources at the Boyle County Sheriff's department confirm.
Gravel Switch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime 18 mins ago 6:05 p.m.Author on Cornbread ...
|3 hr
|Papa Joe
|3
|brittany carter (Dec '14)
|5 hr
|worth what
|10
|Jessie lewis
|9 hr
|Katy duty
|2
|Childish adults
|15 hr
|Kathy Coyle
|2
|Johnny Boone has been sighted
|15 hr
|catherine duty
|3
|Trailer 2
|15 hr
|catherine duty
|14
|Places to rent
|17 hr
|Kathy Coyle
|2
