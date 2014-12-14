(Sunday Homily) Towards a Counter-Cul...

(Sunday Homily) Towards a Counter-Cultural Christmas: Becoming Nobody

Dec 14, 2014

Readings for Third Sunday in Advent: IS 61:1-2A, 10-11; LK 1: 46-50; 53-54; I THES 5: 16-24; JN 1: 6-8, 19-28. As I mentioned in my previous blog, I had an important spiritual experience last Sunday. When asked who he is, the one identified by Jesus as the greatest man who ever lived says in effect, I am a poor man in Emily Dickinson's sense. As for the Holy Spirit's rejection of the rich, that is clearly stated in the revolutionary poem attributed to Jesus' mother and read today as our responsorial hymn.

