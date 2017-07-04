Man wearing leggings on head robs Gra...

Man wearing leggings on head robs Grapevine bank

Grapevine police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank Thursday at gunpoint. The man walked into the First Bank Texas on State Highway 114 about 4:15 p.m. carrying a gun and small white plastic bag, police said.

