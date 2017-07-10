Body Recovered After Apparent Drownin...

Body Recovered After Apparent Drowning at Lake Grapevine

According to Grapevine Assistant Fire Chief Stuart Grant, the victim, whose identity has not been released, was riding on a boat with another man when he fell overboard and didn't resurface. According to Grapevine Assistant Fire Chief Stuart Grant, the victim - later identified as 70-year-old Lester Noble - was riding on a boat with another man when he fell overboard and didn't resurface.

