Body Recovered After Apparent Drowning at Lake Grapevine

According to Grapevine Assistant Fire Chief Stuart Grant, the victim, whose identity has not been released, was riding on a boat with another man when he fell overboard and didn't resurface. According to Grapevine Assistant Fire Chief Stuart Grant, the victim - later identified as 70-year-old Lester Noble - was riding on a boat with another man when he fell overboard and didn't resurface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.