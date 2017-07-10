Body Recovered After Apparent Drowning at Lake Grapevine
According to Grapevine Assistant Fire Chief Stuart Grant, the victim, whose identity has not been released, was riding on a boat with another man when he fell overboard and didn't resurface. According to Grapevine Assistant Fire Chief Stuart Grant, the victim - later identified as 70-year-old Lester Noble - was riding on a boat with another man when he fell overboard and didn't resurface.
