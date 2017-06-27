Summer brings increased activity to North Texas lakes, and the Grapevine Fire Department, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, has put in place a pair of Loan a Life Jacket stations in an effort to prevent drowning accidents. The program encourages Grapevine Lake visitors to borrow a life jacket from one of the two life jacket trees at Lakeview Park and Oak Grove Park.

