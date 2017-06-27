Whata s Happening in Northeast Tarrant: Life jackets, playground equipment and meals for kids in ...
Summer brings increased activity to North Texas lakes, and the Grapevine Fire Department, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, has put in place a pair of Loan a Life Jacket stations in an effort to prevent drowning accidents. The program encourages Grapevine Lake visitors to borrow a life jacket from one of the two life jacket trees at Lakeview Park and Oak Grove Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|Bigbod
|4
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Jun 18
|Lords farts
|5
|Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15)
|Jun 10
|lpr
|4
|Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|Jun 4
|Jfinest
|37
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr '17
|Lseilers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC