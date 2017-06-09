Top Immigration Lawyer Conference Pulling Out of Texas
Texas' new so-called sanctuary city law has prompted the American Immigration Lawyers Association to pull its 2018 convention from Grapevine, Texas, and move it to another state. Senate Bill 4 , which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law May 7, prohibits local governments from adopting or enforcing local laws that prohibit or limit enforcement of immigration laws.
