Supt. Rick Albritton concerned about upcoming special session in Austin
Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton told the school board Monday night "there's nothing good about the session for education" and that all of Gov. Greg Abbott's proposals involving the issue would have a "negative effect." The superintendent said those proposals include vouchers, that the state is not equalizing school funding, and that a certain proposed state mandate would cost Gilmer ISD $200,000.
