No kidding: Goats and humans do yoga ...

No kidding: Goats and humans do yoga together in Grapevine

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

We're not sure how long this far-fetched fitness trend will last, but humans and goats got together Saturday morning for a yoga class. Dave Mote with Grapevine Parks and Recreation Department heard about goat yoga on the radio and decided it was a perfect fit for Grapevine, where the first classes were held Saturday, despite the rainy weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) 2 hr Judgement day 3
Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15) Sat lpr 4
Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 16
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) Jun 4 Jfinest 37
Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD May 23 jenga70 1
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) May '17 Jack the plummer 17
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Cuba
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC