No kidding: Goats and humans do yoga together in Grapevine
We're not sure how long this far-fetched fitness trend will last, but humans and goats got together Saturday morning for a yoga class. Dave Mote with Grapevine Parks and Recreation Department heard about goat yoga on the radio and decided it was a perfect fit for Grapevine, where the first classes were held Saturday, despite the rainy weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Judgement day
|3
|Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15)
|Sat
|lpr
|4
|Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|Jun 4
|Jfinest
|37
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Jack the plummer
|17
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC