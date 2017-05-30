Grapevine Restaurant Damaged by Fire

Grapevine Restaurant Damaged by Fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Firefighters were called to the former Cozymels restaurant on East Grapevine Mills Circle in Grapevine at about 11:45 a.m. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof when they arrived. Eight fire departments responded for assistance in the three alarm fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD May 23 jenga70 1
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) May 10 Blah blah 36
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) May 3 Jack the plummer 17
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May '17 LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May '17 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
News Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10) May '17 Anonymous 24
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Tarrant County was issued at June 03 at 4:00AM CDT

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,953 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC