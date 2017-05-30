Grapevine Restaurant Damaged by Fire
Firefighters were called to the former Cozymels restaurant on East Grapevine Mills Circle in Grapevine at about 11:45 a.m. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof when they arrived. Eight fire departments responded for assistance in the three alarm fire.
