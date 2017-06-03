Grapevine firefighters chainsaw throu...

Grapevine firefighters chainsaw through burning roof of restaurant under renovation

Saturday Jun 3

Grapevine firefighters used a chainsaw overnight to cut through the burning roof of a restaurant that had been undergoing renovations. Crews were dispatched to the building in the 2600 block of East Grapevine Mills Circle, near State Highway 121, about 11:40 p.m. Friday.

