GameStop data breach: Your payment card info could be at risk
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Consumer electronics retailer GameStop confirmed a suspected data breach earlier this week. The company warned customers that payment card data used on its website from August 2016 to February 2017 was accessed by criminal third parties.
