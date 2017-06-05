GameStop data breach: Your payment ca...

GameStop data breach: Your payment card info could be at risk

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Consumer electronics retailer GameStop confirmed a suspected data breach earlier this week. The company warned customers that payment card data used on its website from August 2016 to February 2017 was accessed by criminal third parties.

