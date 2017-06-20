Continue reading Chip and Joanna Gaines named their Waco restaurant and sorta set a date
HGTV Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines saved a landmark last year when they purchased the almost 100-year-old Texas landmark Elite Cafe. The plan was to reopen the restaurant featuring Chip's favorite foods which tend to be all about breakfast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|31 min
|Jim D
|2
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Jun 18
|Lords farts
|5
|Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15)
|Jun 10
|lpr
|4
|Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|Jun 4
|Jfinest
|37
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May '17
|JlS
|24
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC