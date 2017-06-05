AILA Leaves Texas for 2018 Annual Con...

AILA Leaves Texas for 2018 Annual Conference, Citing SB 4

Read more: ImmigrationProf Blog

The Texas Tribune reports that the American Immigration Lawyers Association , the largest national association of immigration lawyers, will no longer be holding its annual conference for 2018 in Texas. The annual conference - which typically draws about 3,000 people, including a number of immigration law professors and readers of this blog - had been scheduled to take place in Grapevine, TX.

