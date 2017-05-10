Tom Thumb to open at familiar locatio...

Tom Thumb to open at familiar location in Grapevine on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The supermarket chain will open its doors at 9 a.m. at a familiar location, off Texas 121 and Hall-Johnson Road, reclaiming a spot it had to abandon when it was acquired by Albertsons in 2014. Officials including Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate and Dennis Bassler, president of Tom Thumb, will be on hand for the opening of what will again be the company's second location in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) Wed Blah blah 36
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) May 3 Jack the plummer 17
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May 3 LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May 2 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
News Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10) May 1 Anonymous 24
News Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school... Apr 14 Southlake Refugee 1
Need Art Supplies Apr '17 Lseilers 1
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC