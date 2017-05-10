Tom Thumb to open at familiar location in Grapevine on Friday

The supermarket chain will open its doors at 9 a.m. at a familiar location, off Texas 121 and Hall-Johnson Road, reclaiming a spot it had to abandon when it was acquired by Albertsons in 2014. Officials including Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate and Dennis Bassler, president of Tom Thumb, will be on hand for the opening of what will again be the company's second location in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.