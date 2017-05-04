Texas Welcomes Kubota to Grapevine, Celebrates Official Opening of North American HQ

State and city leaders mark the official grand opening of Kubota's new headquarters in Grapevine, Texas, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Kubota Tractor Corporation unveiled its new North American headquarters building in Grapevine, Texas, in a special ribbon cutting ceremony with Gov. Greg Abbott, Masatoshi Kimata, president and representative director of the Kubota Group, and state and local officials and supporters from the Grapevine community who all helped to usher in a new era for the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.