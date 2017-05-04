Texas Welcomes Kubota to Grapevine, C...

Texas Welcomes Kubota to Grapevine, Celebrates Official Opening of North American HQ

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

State and city leaders mark the official grand opening of Kubota's new headquarters in Grapevine, Texas, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Kubota Tractor Corporation unveiled its new North American headquarters building in Grapevine, Texas, in a special ribbon cutting ceremony with Gov. Greg Abbott, Masatoshi Kimata, president and representative director of the Kubota Group, and state and local officials and supporters from the Grapevine community who all helped to usher in a new era for the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Wed Jack the plummer 17
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Wed LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May 2 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
News Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10) May 1 Anonymous 24
News Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school... Apr 14 Southlake Refugee 1
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar '17 Scam police 2
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC