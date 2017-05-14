More than 100 credit card numbers sei...

More than 100 credit card numbers seized, suspects arrested

Five people face an assortment of charges after police confiscated from hotel rooms more than 100 stolen credit card numbers and equipment to make fraudulent cards. "None of the stolen credit card numbers were local," according to a police news release.

