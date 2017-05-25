Man shot dead in front of apartment complex in near south Fort Worth
Fort Worth police said the man was killed during an argument in the 1200 block of Luella Street around 2am Monday, May 15. Carson plans to graduate in May of 2017. He was the valedictorian when he graduated from Accommodated Learning Academy in Grapevine.
