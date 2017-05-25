Man shot dead in front of apartment c...

Man shot dead in front of apartment complex in near south Fort Worth

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Fort Worth police said the man was killed during an argument in the 1200 block of Luella Street around 2am Monday, May 15. Carson plans to graduate in May of 2017. He was the valedictorian when he graduated from Accommodated Learning Academy in Grapevine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD Tue jenga70 1
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) May 10 Blah blah 36
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) May 3 Jack the plummer 17
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May 3 LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May 2 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
News Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10) May 1 Anonymous 24
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,547 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC