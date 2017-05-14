Hea s just a a normal dude,a he says. Except hea s 14 and graduating from college.
Carson Huey-You isn't old enough to drive or vote and isn't comfortable dating, but at 14, he already has a real-world understanding of what can be achieved through hard work. Saturday morning, Huey-You will walk across the stage of the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena and become the youngest person ever to receive a bachelor's degree at Texas Christian University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|May 10
|Blah blah
|36
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Jack the plummer
|17
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|May 3
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|May 2
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
|Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10)
|May 1
|Anonymous
|24
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr 14
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr '17
|Lseilers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC