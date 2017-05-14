Hea s just a a normal dude,a he says....

Hea s just a a normal dude,a he says. Except hea s 14 and graduating from college.

Carson Huey-You isn't old enough to drive or vote and isn't comfortable dating, but at 14, he already has a real-world understanding of what can be achieved through hard work. Saturday morning, Huey-You will walk across the stage of the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena and become the youngest person ever to receive a bachelor's degree at Texas Christian University.

