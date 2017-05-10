Grapevine man found guilty of soliciting a child to have sex with him
A Tarrant County jury has found a Grapevine man guilty of soliciting a 9-year-old girl to have sex with him after she got out of school. Butler faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
