GameStop shares slump following first-quarter earnings
GameStop reported first-quarter earnings of $59 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with $65.8 million, or 63 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the Grapevine, Texas-based company would have earned 63 cents a share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|May 10
|Blah blah
|36
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Jack the plummer
|17
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|May '17
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|May '17
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
|Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|24
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC