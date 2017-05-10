Everybody Freak Out: Hill Country Barbecue Icon Salt Lick BBQ Is Coming to DFW

It's the biggest North Texas barbecue news since Pecan Lodge opened its Deep Ellum brick-and-mortar: The Salt Lick, the 50-year-old Hill Country barbecue joint, is opening a location in Grapevine. The 10,000-square foot indoor and outdoor dining space will be nestled in 10 wooded acres and is slated to open in late 2018, according to a press release.

