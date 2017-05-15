Crime 47 mins ago 10:26 p.m.Colleyvil...

Crime 47 mins ago 10:26 p.m.Colleyville mother's final link to son is stolen

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

"It's not just a car. It's my son's car that had been passed to my nephews, and we just want the car back," said Leslie Napier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) May 10 Blah blah 36
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) May 3 Jack the plummer 17
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May 3 LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May 2 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
News Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10) May 1 Anonymous 24
News Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school... Apr '17 Southlake Refugee 1
Need Art Supplies Apr '17 Lseilers 1
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC