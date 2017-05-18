At this church, loving thy neighbor m...

At this church, loving thy neighbor may have been taken literally

Sunday May 14 Read more: Chron

Officials in Madison, Tenn., say a family rented a building and pledged to use the facility as a church. Instead, city officials said in a lawsuit, they opened a swingers sex club on the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

