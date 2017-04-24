West Nile arrives early in North Texas, but its bite remains unclear
Tarrant County saw its earliest positive West Nile sample earlier this month in Grapevine, and the city did ground spraying on April 13. It was the earliest positive pool since testing began following the 2012 West Nile outbreak. Last year's first positive Tarrant County sample occurred May 6 in Arlington.
