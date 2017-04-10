USS Perkins reunion to take place Aug...

USS Perkins reunion to take place Aug 17-19 in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Grapevine, Texas  - The U.S. Navy ship USS Perkins Reunion Association has scheduled the 27th annual reunion to occur in Grapevine, Texas, on Aug 17-19.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school... Fri Southlake Refugee 1
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Mar 26 Buddy 16
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar '17 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar '17 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar '17 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar '17 Hoya labs 9
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,031 • Total comments across all topics: 280,340,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC