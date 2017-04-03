Texas Gov. Abbott Welcomes Kubota, Ce...

Texas Gov. Abbott Welcomes Kubota, Celebrates Opening Of Its No. American Headquarters

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT WELCOMES KUBOTA, CELEBRATES OPENING OF ITS NO. AMERICAN HEADQUARTERS Apr. 10, 2017 Source: Kubota news release Kubota Tractor Corporation unveiled its new North American headquarters building in Grapevine, Texas, today in a special ribbon cutting ceremony with Governor Greg Abbott, Masatoshi Kimata, President and Representative Director of the Kubota Group, along with State and local officials and supporters from the Grapevine community who all helped to usher in a new era for the company.

