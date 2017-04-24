Police identify man shot to death in Euless
Officers were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Henslee Drive where they found the 27-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound, police said. Neshkov was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine and then airlifted to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas where he died during surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr 14
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Buddy
|16
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Hoya labs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC