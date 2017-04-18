Photo Flash: Ohlook Performing Arts Center presents 2nd Annual 24 Hour Musical Spring Awakening

Ohlook Performing Arts Center , Grapevine, TX, is proud to announce that they will be producing their 2nd Annual 24 Hour Musical with the rock musical, Spring Awakening, April 21 - 23. The production will be choreographed and directed by Michael Sylvester , local actor/dancer, who has toured Nationally with Todrick Hall and was most recently seen in Casa's West Side Story. Musical Direction will be by Mark Christine , a current vocal coach for Pace University in New York City.

