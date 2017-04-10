Northeast Tarrant cities embrace more public art projects
City leaders said they hope the projects will mold a more cohesive aesthetic in communities, creating places that residents and visitors will want to explore and admire. In Southlake, for example, a new sculpture title "Flying Together" is underway for the roundabout at Dove Road/Peytonville Avenue/Sam School Road.
