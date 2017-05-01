New Texas 360 bridge in Grapevine ope...

New Texas 360 bridge in Grapevine opens this weekend

Thursday Apr 27

Traveling through Grapevine along Texas 360, Texas 114 and Texas 121 this weekend could be an adventure as construction crews work to open the new northbound Texas 360 bridge. Closure: Northbound Texas 360 at Stone Myers Parkway will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday to allow crews to switch traffic onto the new northbound Texas 360 bridge leading to the northbound Texas 121 bridge.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... 3 hr LewisvilleMasonic... 1
News Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10) 17 hr cemeterystreakr 24
News Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school... Apr 14 Southlake Refugee 1
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Mar '17 Buddy 16
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar '17 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar '17 Holly Golightly 1
See all Grapevine Discussions

