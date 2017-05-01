New Texas 360 bridge in Grapevine opens this weekend

Traveling through Grapevine along Texas 360, Texas 114 and Texas 121 this weekend could be an adventure as construction crews work to open the new northbound Texas 360 bridge. Closure: Northbound Texas 360 at Stone Myers Parkway will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday to allow crews to switch traffic onto the new northbound Texas 360 bridge leading to the northbound Texas 121 bridge.

