Neighbors unhappy with new school design in Grapevine
Neighbors across the street from Cannon Elementary School are objecting to plans for rebuilding the school, saying a two-story wing will loom over their houses. "It will be like living in an alley," said Wendell Ponder, who along with his wife Karen have lived on Pebblebrook Drive for 28 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr 14
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Hoya labs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC