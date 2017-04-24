Motorcyclist dies after hitting downed power line in Grapevine
Officers arrived about 10 p.m. to find Bowornsak Ruangskul, 70, lying in the street near the 2100 block of Dove Road with cables wrapped around his body and motorcycle. Investigators believe he struck a downed power line in the road and was entangled, which then caused him to lose control of the bike and crash, said Amanda McNew, police spokeswoman.
