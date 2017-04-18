Kubota Tractor unveils North American headquarters in Grapevine
Kubota Tractor Corp. officially opened its North American headquarters Friday in Grapevine, marking the latest California company to successfully migrate to North Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other dignitaries were to gather at the Kubota site, just north of Grapevine Mills, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening to unveil the headquarters that executives said will usher in a new era for the company.
