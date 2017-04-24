Kotsanis Institue Announced as Newest MEND Medical Partner

We are very pleased that this cutting edge medical practice has selected MEND for their treatment protocols - it's another testament to the innovation and quality of our science and our products." NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutrition For Healing announced today that it has partnered with Kotsanis Institute, a leading integrative medicine practice based in Grapevine, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.